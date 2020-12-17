Best economical car floor mats for regular use

Non slip

The AutoStark Rubber Car Floor/Foot Mats which comes in the colour black. It is a set of four mats – 2 for front seats and 2 for backseats. It is made up of heavy duty vinyl construction. It is trimmable, so you can make it custom fit, as per your needs and the preferred size you’d like to have in the car. It has a non slip nib backing and is completely washable. It weighs around 2 kgs and is sure to help keep the floor of your car clean and tidy.

Colour option

The Autokaar Store’s Rubber Car Foot Mat comes in the colour black but there is also another variant – beige. You can get it in two different sets – set of four and set of five. For set of four, you get two for the front row and two for the back row. It can easily be cleaned using regular soap water and you wouldn’t require any assistance to clean it too. It is both durable and waterproof. It comes with an anti-slip backing and helps to keep the car clean and tidy.

Dor Swift

The Ronish fabric car floor mat comes in the colour black and is of high quality. It is extremely easy to use and is also quite durable, ensuring it stands the test of time. This floor mat comes in a set of 5 and it weighs 400 gms. Since it is made of fabric, it’s also easier to clean because spotting dirt becomes comparatively easy. It comes in the exact size, so there is no added necessity to trim it down as well.

All Cars

The Adroitz all car floor mats come in a universal fit and helps to convert the entire passenger floor area. It is extremely easy to clean and can easily be washed as well. It has an anti-slip backing and provides your car’s floor with a 7-layer depth protection. It is made of superior quality rubber material so it is extremely durable and can stand the test of time, through excess wear and tear. Since they are anti-slip in nature, it stays in position, thus preventing the car from getting dirty, thanks to rain or other outside elements.