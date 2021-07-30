Hexagonal dumbbells

These hexagonal-shaped dumbbells weigh 5kg each. Kore-DM Hexa Combo16 has a metal handle of great quality. This is the perfect equipment for your home workouts. It is highly durable and long-lasting. It is a great muscle builder. The product is very high quality ,if you are searching for low price dumbbells, go for it. The handle grip is also very comfortable.

Large surface area

Klickfit Rubber Coated Professional Round dumbbell has a large surface area with which you can even do different types of workouts by taking the support of this dumbbell. The rubber ends are larger and offer a larger surface area. The handle is made in a way that you can grip well, which makes the workout easier.

Great quality

VCORE FITNESS Hex Dumbbell 5Kg Single Dumbbell comes in a single piece. It has rubber ends and a steel handle. For those who prefer single dumbbells rather than two, this is an ideal purchase. The quality is great and the price is very reasonable. It is fully encased with premium, natural soft rubber to protect and minimize any damage to the floor surface. The anti-roll design helps it from rolling away while exercising and keeps for easy storage in the home gym set or other exercise setting.

Great grip

While using a dumbbell, the grip must be great, otherwise it might cause an injury since people use dumbbells for various kinds of workouts. LEEWAY Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbell Weight with Metal Handle for Strength Training dumbbell is made in such a way that the user can grip it firmly. You can use this either for targeting the core muscle groups or full-body workouts getting maximum resistance from each session for both men and women. Hence, this makes a great purchase.