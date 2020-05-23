Best duffle bags to make your weekends stylish

Your long journeys are easier now!

Gear’s duffle bags are designed to handle everything from the quick commute to the long-haul journey with equal ease. Make them your favourite travel companion when you want to hit the gym, are off for a beachside weekender or even as your preferred carry-on item on a plane. Versatile and multi-functional, place it under the seat in front of you or in the overhead storage above, Pick from a range of colour combinations that speak to your sense of style. Water and tear-resistant, this bag features bar-tacked load points, durable overall stitching and high-quality zippers and fabric to keep it going for years to come.

Travel all you want with these comfortable bags!

Well crafted, this duffle bag by American Tourister minimizes additional pressure on the shoulders and spine while the adjustable shoulder pads make it comfortable to carry irrespective who’s carrying it. The sturdy design is set to give you years of use with easy grab handles that make pulling out the bag and manoeuvring it easier during travel. We loved the feel of the tough yet lightweight nylon material, the electric blue colour and the side and front pockets that help you slip in that last-minute stuff. If you’re looking for a bag that will stand the test of time, this is it.

Style and function blend together in this one

What do you get when you want all the versatility of duffle but none of the trouble of lugging it around on your shoulders? The Skybags Cardiff travel duffle. Sleek and trendy, this bag is made for the savvy traveller of today who's looking for a functional bag at a great price but also appreciates a well-designed product. Its efficient compartment and side pockets make organizing easy while the high-quality polyester bears the stress and strain of travel easily. The retractable handle, detachable shoulder strap and two padded carry handles make this bag versatile enough to handle everything from concrete to cobblestones pathways by simply modifying how you carry it.

You won’t find a bag this versatile

If you do a lot of inter-city or short term travel, then chances are that you’re always on the lookout for a versatile and durable bag to keep your essentials organised and accessible on the go. And if you prefer a duffle bag, then the Novex Polyester 35 Ltr duffle has got you covered. It offers most of the features you might look for in a great duffle including a sturdy polyester outer and inner material, choice of colours, large compartments and strong zippers.