Best drill machines to make work easy

Anti-vibration

A 500 watts drill machine having 230v - 50Hz rated voltage and no load speed of 0 - 850rpm. It has a 360 degree adjustable handle with double layered anti-vibration systems that aid in better grip and stability. It has Two different functions of drill and hammer that adapt to a variety of work scenarios which are easy to switch.iBELL RH20-25 Motor is designed to complete heavy duty concrete and metal working projects with ease and precision. It comes with 3 drill bits, an auxiliary handle and a carry case.

For light work

A drill machine powered by 900 watt motor and voltage of 220V - 50Hz, no load speed of 0 - 1100rpm and impact energy of 3 joules. This drill is manufactured for two purposes, firstly for hammer drilling in concrete,bricks and stone as well as for light chiseling work and secondly for drilling without impact in wood,metal,ceramic and plastic. Aimex Reversible Rotary Hammer comes with three hammer drills for wall,marble,concrete and granite + two chisels for chiseling + an absolute keyless chuck for drilling on wood,metal and plastic.

90 piece set

A drill box having 90 piece accessories set that is kept well organised inside the sturdy and spacious tool box having a top handle for ease in portability. This robust and compact drill is powered by 550 watts motor, no load speed of 0 - 2800rpm and impact rate of 0 - 41800bpm. It has a dual mode - the drilling and the impact drilling which can be enabled via the red switch. Bosch Freedom Kit GSB includes Impact Drill, 2- Ph2 Screw Bits, 4- Wood Drill Bits, 4- Masonry Drill Bits, 40- Screws and 40- Wall Plugs, Depth Gauge, Metal Chuck Key and an Auxiliary Handle.

For prolonged hours

A drill machine that gives optimum performance being powered by a 400W motor and works on an operating voltage of 220-240 Volts. The drill has a chuck size of 6.5mm making it strong enough to penetrate rigid surfaces, which is ideal for drilling and screw driving applications. This drill machine has a reverse rotation feature, which provides the user with easy screwing and unscrewing action. The lever on top of the trigger can be changed for reverse rotation. BLACK+DECKER BD65RD comes with a variable speed trigger, which enables the user to adjust the speed according to the operation.