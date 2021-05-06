Anti-vibration

A 500 watts drill machine having 230v - 50Hz rated voltage and a no-load speed of 0 - 850rpm. It has a 360-degree adjustable handle with double-layered anti-vibration systems that aid in better grip and stability. It has two different functions of drill and hammer that adapt to various work scenarios that are easy to switch.iBELL RH20-25 Motor is designed to complete heavy-duty concrete and metalworking projects with ease and precision. It comes with 3 drill bits, an auxiliary handle, and a carry case.

For light work

A drilling machine powered by 900 watt motor and voltage of 220V - 50Hz, no-load speed of 0 - 1100rpm, and impact energy of 3 joules. This drill is manufactured for two purposes, firstly for hammer drilling in concrete, bricks and stone, and light chiseling work and secondly for drilling without impact in wood, metal, ceramic and plastic. Aimex Reversible Rotary Hammer comes with three hammer drills for wall, marble, concrete, and granite + two chisels for chiseling + an absolute keyless chuck for drilling on wood, metal, and plastic.

90 piece set

A drill box having 90 piece accessories set that is kept well organized inside the sturdy and spacious toolbox having a top handle for ease in portability. This robust and compact drill is powered by 550 watts motor, a no-load speed of 0 - 2800rpm, and an impact rate of 0 - 41800bpm. It has a dual-mode - the drilling and the impact drilling which can be enabled via the red switch. Bosch Freedom Kit GSB includes Impact Drill, 2- Ph2 Screw Bits, 4- Wood Drill Bits, 4- Masonry Drill Bits, 40- Screws, and 40- Wall Plugs, Depth Gauge, Metal Chuck Key and an Auxiliary Handle.

For prolonged hours

A drilling machine that gives optimum performance being powered by a 400W motor and works on an operating voltage of 220-240 Volts. The drill has a chuck size of 6.5mm making it strong enough to penetrate rigid surfaces, which is ideal for drilling and screw driving applications. This drill machine has a reverse rotation feature, which provides the user with easy screwing and unscrewing action. The lever on top of the trigger can be changed for reverse rotation. BLACK+DECKER BD65RD comes with a variable speed trigger, which enables the user to adjust the speed according to the operation.