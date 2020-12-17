Best drawing kits for children under age 12

LCD tablet

The eErlik Latest LCD Writing Tablet is an 8.5-inch Writing Board and Doodle Board. This board is comparatively a much better option than pen and paper. You can use nails or any hard things to draw on this writing tablet. It has solid eye protection and provides no radiations or glare, making it extremely comfortable for long hours of use. Drawing on this is extremely fun especially because you can keep rubbing the tablet clean and redrawing. There is a battery provided along with the tablet and that battery runs for up to 6 months!

30 piece kit

The Electomania 30 Pcs Art Supplies Artists Sketching Kit comes with a canvas pencil bag and quite a few accessories. It is ideal for beginners and young children who are willing to explore the world of sketching. It is very easy to carry around, thanks to its portable roll case, and since it is made of safe materials, prolonged usage doesn’t make it harmful to either kids or adults. This set includes basic tools, which are necessary to begin learning sketching. You can easily gift this to a kid and see him explore his talents anew!

Digital notepad

The ZOSOE Portable LCD Writing Board Slate is a digital notepad of sorts. Other than drawing, it has multiple other uses too, such as – for writing, memos, list making, playing games and the like. It comes with a stylus which can be used, or you can also choose to use any pencil or even your fingers. It has an 8.5-inch display size and is made of good user friendly material ensuring that it isn’t harmful when used for long hours at a stretch. It is also durable and protects your child’s eyes while he/she works at their masterpiece!

Plastic set

The DOMS Art Supply Kit is a plastic kit which is filled with all sorts of art accessories, such as crayons, colour pencils, wax crayons and sketch pens. There are an asortment of colours from which you can choose and would be the perfect gift for your budding artist at home. You could also choose this as a gift for anyone who might be into arts and crafts, allowing them the opportunity of using different colours to create their masterpiece to show to everyone around!