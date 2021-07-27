PVC Figurine

This high-quality Chibi PVC figurine is imported from Japan. It is a small 13.5 cm long action figurine that can easily be placed over your car dashboard or your office desk. It is perfect for decorating your kid's room and giving them the joy of being with a superhero all the time. This makes the perfect gift for your kids or any Dragonball Z lover.

For Vegeta fans

To all the Vegeta fans out there, go and grab your Dragon Ball Z 13cm Vegeta Super Saiyan PVC Action Figure. Made with exquisite workmanship and bright colors, the animated model is very realistic, environmentally friendly, and harmless to the human body. This Comicsense Anime Heroes figure line now lets you step into the anime world. The handmade model is beautifully packaged and is a great gift for kids' birthdays. It can be a decoration of your beautiful children's desktop animation.

For adult fans

This figure line now lets you step into the anime world of Dragon Ball Z.The image of this Gohan action figure has been formed in the PVC material-friendly to a high-quality environment with beautiful color and made very realistic. It is suitable for an office desk,car dashboard and even study table.

All-time favourite

Decorate your home with ComicSense.xyz Dragon Ball Z 11cm Piccolo PVC Action Figure. This 11 cm long figure is made with such exquisite handwork that it completely looks real and is harmless to a human body. The Piccolo figurine is one for every individual collector’s edition. It is the perfect gift for all Dragon Ball Z fans. It’s a classic.