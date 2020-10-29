Best double door refrigerators

The coldest of freezers

This refrigerator comes with DeepFreeze Technology and has the coldest in the class freezer. Also, it has the fresh flow air tower with flexivents which will give you uniform cooling. The refrigerator has a chilling gel which ensures that cooling is retained even during a power cut. Not only this, there is also the patented Zeolite technology which prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables which keeps them fresh for longer. This one is meant for a family of 2 to 3 members. In case you want quick cooling, this product is a good choice.

Service and quality ensured

This refrigerator lets you store a plethora of food items for a long time. It comes equipped with a chiller tray where you can keep water bottles quite easily. It has wider shelves, which you can use to store bowls full of leftovers, food packages, and more. This fridge is suitable for bachelors or a small family. The shelves are made with toughened glass and each shelf has the strength to hold weight up to 150 kg. This one is a strong appliance which will last you quite many years. Your search for a durable refrigerator ends here.

Quieter operation

This refrigerator has a stylish design, display and power packed features. The freezer keeps the food items chilled for up to 12 hours during power cut. It is perfect for families with 2 to 3 members. It has a stabilizer free operation. If the voltage fluctuates too much it automatically cuts the power to prevent electrical damage. The digital inverter compressor ensures automatic adjustment of speed in response to cooling demand and a quieter operation. All these features make it a premium product which will cover all your bases.

Automatic defrost system

Bring home this convertible double door refrigerator which has a capacity of 258 liters. It gives you the freedom to store anything without hassles. It comes with twin energy-saving mode which reduces power consumption thus saving your money. This fridge is suitable for families with 5-6 members. It is very convenient to use as it comes with turbo icing technology that makes ice 200 percent faster in just 49 minutes. There is also the automatic defrost system which makes it a frost-free machine. You must buy this for its lower power consumption. Since it is energy efficient, you will not have to pay an exorbitant electricity bill.