Best double bedsheets for a touch of class

This is an all-purpose product

Comfort meets elegance in this all-season cotton double bedsheet – perfect for hot summer nights as well as cold winter evenings. These bedsheets are created for year-round use and its beautiful geometric designs in bright colours light up any bedroom. The double bedsheets are so comfortable with a high thread count that you can even use it covering yourself while lying on the sofa. If you are looking for all-purpose sheets which can be used throughout the year, then this is the choice for you.

Hand-block designs

Quality design at an affordable price, that’s what you get from this product. These bed sheets use traditional Rajasthani technique of hand block to come out with beautiful printed designs. Hand block printing has been part of the Rajasthan tradition for over 500 years. The bedsheets are 100 percent cotton with high thread count. This essentially means they are comfortable and durable enough to last for quite many years. The size is large enough for any double bed and it comes with two pillow covers as well. These hand-block designed bedsheets are definitely a collector’s item and will adorn your bedroom beautifully.

Glace comfort

From one of the leading home furnishings brands in India, comes this luxurious glace double bedsheets. Not only are the sheets colourful as well as vibrant but they also add a touch of class to your bedroom. The completely ‘Made-in-India’ product is made up of top-class glace cotton quality on a par with imported products. Made up of microfibre, the bedsheet provides long-lasting luxurious soft comfort that everyone desires in their bedroom. Its large size makes it easy to tuck-in below the bed and the light weight fabric can be comfortable washed at home. These bed sheets are available in a lovely blue colour. If you want some luxury on your bed, this is the bedsheet to buy.

Art for your bed

Call it a work of art on your double bed. The Sanganeri print double bedsheet is a unique offering. The beautifully crafted printed bedsheets can be used for various other purposes apart from gracing your bedroom. It can be used as wall-hanging tapestry, wall-art, couch cover or even a beautiful window curtain, if one so desires. The skin-friendly fabric comes in bright and vibrant colours. It is a mix of comfort and quality design which takes the beauty of your bedroom up a notch. The design provides uniqueness to these bedsheets and makes them a must buy.