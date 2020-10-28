Best dolls for baby girls

Quite simply the best

Manufactured by one of the leading toy manufacturing companies, this particular doll looks trendy and allows your child to weave various stories thus boosting their imagination in complement to the reality of the world. The bright colours on the dress and bold stripes add modern fun while the matching shoes complete the outfit. The doll makes quite the statement with dramatic touches like the one-shoulder dress. This is one of the most legendary dolls ever made and this makes it a clear winner.

This doll can eat!

If you are thinking of inculcating values such as care, kindness and compassion this doll is the best you can get for your toddler. What makes this doll unique is that your child can also feed it. This doll comes with accessories such as a mixer, a feeding bottle, the mix, diapers. This doll is meant for someone who is 3 years of age or above. If you need a stylish doll for your kid, this should be on your list.

A royal touch

This doll gives your daughter the essence of being a part of royalty. It comes with two extra dresses, a hair comb and also a mirror. This doll helps your child reflect her desires and imagination. This doll is also extremely budget-friendly. This doll keeps your child busy throughout the day. If you are looking for a doll that is aab absolute value for money, this is the one to go for.

Your little one’s best confidant

Is your little princess into fashion? This doll is the one to go for. This product consists of three separate dolls. All three dolls are fashionable and trendy, with well groomed hair. These dolls allow your little one to develop interactive skills and also inculcate foster responsibility. These dolls can also be used as cake decorators which creates a scope for your little daughter to connect with her belongings. For a combo deal, it doesn’t get better than this one.