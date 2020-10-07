Best DIY craft kits for your kids

For kids who love painting

Encouraging kids to express themselves is always a great idea. But finding ways to express themselves and spread kindness is easy with this handy reusable rock painting kit. Complete with washable paints, four smooth river rocks and a booklet to help you get started, the open-ended activity has hours of repeat play value. Take a break from traditional paper crafting, and when finished, you can wash off the paint, dry the rock and reuse it. Perfect as a party return gift, kids and parents can do this activity together.

For kids with varied interests

What do you do when you have more than one child to delight and entertain? Lucky for you, we think this ultimate craft kit packed with everything from markers to googly eyes, is the best place to start. With 15+ projects across five arts and crafts, there’s enough here to attract children with different kinds of interests. Take this along on vacation or stay home and try your hand at DIY window stickers with Clay, Papercraft 3D models, Paper Quilling and more. We love that each mess-free activity is neatly organized into a separate box with a handy booklet to guide and children as they go along.

For kids who love science

Whether you are on a long holiday or enjoying the weekend off, staying engaged and having fun is easy with this kit. Fully equipped with everything you need to make two 100% natural soaps, use it to teach kids a valuable skill and keep them away from screens. Help kids get creative and have fun making an everyday item they see and use while developing their fine motor skills and building confidence. This DIY activity is safe and perfect for curious kids who love to experiment and have some hands-on science fun.

For kids who love technology

While children can’t get enough of tech gadgets and games, sometimes the science behind it can be equally exciting for them. For school-going children who are probably learning about sustainable sources of energy, this kit beautifully demonstrates solar power generation and its many applications in the real world. A handy manual explains how to generate a solar-powered light, alarm and all the supplies to create a 3D Room model to install the light. Through play and craft, kids get a hands-on idea of this modern source of energy. Buy it for a child who’d love to learn or as a great party return gift to encourage kids to discover solar power in a safe, exciting way.