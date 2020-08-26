Best divan cover sets for a regal look

For a comfortable time

This beautiful divan set comes with a combo of one single bed sheet with five cushion covers and two bolster covers. It is made of microfiber fabric to give you extreme comfort. The sheet is easy to clean, it can also be machine washed. This is a blue sheet with a heart-shaped design. It is available in as many as 23 colour options. If you are looking for a soft fibre that is comfortable and easy on the skin, then this product is for you.

Made of polyester

With this beautiful maroon set, you can give your room the vibrant look and feel. The sheet is embossed with floral prints in the same colour. The six piece set consists of one bedsheet, three cushion covers and two bolster covers. It is made of polyester and has a good thread count which makes it a durable product. This sheet will protect the blanket or the comforter from getting dirty. It uses zips and strings to tie it firmly to the divan. Get this product, if you want to buy a durable divan cover.

Absorbs moisture easily

This bedsheet is soft and cozy. The eight piece set includes a bedsheet, five cushions covers and two bolster covers. The beige divan sheet set is a perfect fit for a modern, classical home. One can also mix and match with similar looking pillows to create a nice ethnic ambience. It also has moisture wicking capabilities, meaning this set has the ability to pull moisture away from the skin using tiny, built-in capillaries. It is suitable for your bedroom, living room and even the kids’ room. The texture, feel, warmth, and moisture wicking capabilities all contribute to your comfort making this product a must buy.

A luxurious sheet

The set is made using traditional methods and the cover can also be used as a wall hanging tapestry. The beautiful divan cover set is a perfect gifting solution for festivals. This set is made up of a bed cover, two bolster covers and three cushion covers. These sheets are made of high strength 100 percent cotton yarn and it is both beautiful and comfortable. They have a premium traditional look and showcase vibrant culture of Rajasthan in the use of colours and patterns. If you love ethnic design, buy this premium product for an aesthetic and royal experience.