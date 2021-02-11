Best dinner sets for large families

A steal at this price

This lovely dinner set is made from toughened glass and is very sturdy. The collection consists of 35 pieces crafted to perfection. It has been made without using bone ash, making it 100% vegetarian. The set is heat resistant, making it easy to microwave directly from the fridge. We love this set for its durability due to it being chip, break, and scratch-resistant. If you are looking for a dinner set to use regularly, check this exquisite dinner set out.

The perfect dinner set for any occasion

This set oozes style and can accompany any table decor. We noticed that this dinner set resists stains and can be used safely in the microwave and the dishwasher. This 35 piece crockery set has character and is suitable for use on any occasion, be it a party or family dinner. Since it does not stain, regular usage is possible. If you are in the market for a great housewarming or wedding gift, then this set will have you covered, so get it today.

Treat yourself like royalty with this elegant crockery set

This 40 piece melamine crockery set has been made exquisitely to give you a royal dining experience. The beautiful white and purple floral design could brighten up any meal. What impressed us about this set is the fact that it is unbreakable. This set can be used in a microwave and dishwasher and is heat and stain-proof. All the pieces are stackable to save space. Buy this set if you are looking for crockery that will stand the test of time with regular usage.

Simplicity and elegance at its best

Suitable for traditional dining, this stainless steel set is 24 gauge. All 36 pieces suit the Indian home. It is used for dining as well as storing food. The shape and size of the crockery make them convenient for daily use. The plates can be used for children too, as it has a high wall to prevent food spillage. A great purchase as the pieces will not corrode, we find this set practical and durable. This is a great ethnic gifting option for any occasion, so check it out.