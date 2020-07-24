Best dining table sets for your home

Dining table set with small shelf

This dining table is available in a stylish black coloured royal oak. Best for small families, this four-seater has sturdy chairs with metal legs. The table has a tempered glass top and a small shelf below to keep coasters, table mats and other dining essentials. This elegant looking furniture has a contemporary design that bodes well with most dining room themes. You should purchase this dining table set as it provides the best comfort. The chairs have foam on the backrest to give you a relaxing feel.

Made of sheesham wood

This wooden dining table set is much sought after. It gives a lavish touch to your lifestyle. This amazing looking dining table set is made of sheesham wood. It has stylish chairs with backrests and armrests on one of the sides. The dining table set does not occupy much space as the chairs can be slid in completely. This is a 4-seater dining table. This product is worth buying because it is made of strong wood that will last you for many years.

6-seater dining table set

Looking for a dining table set with armless chairs then you should go for this. The seats of the chairs are foam filled and have fenced back, providing maximum comfort. This rectangular-shaped dining table flaunts a classic, minimalist design that easily blends in with the aesthetic of the interiors of your house. This 6-seater dining table set comes with four chairs and an elongated bench that can accommodate two people. This dining table is an ideal buy because it is a complete package.

A contemporary look

The furniture has an extremely modern and contemporary look that lets you set up a stylish space in your home. The table and chairs of this wooden dining set have broad support that makes it durable. The chairs have cushions that ensure comfort while you enjoy a leisurely meal. The seats have enough space to let you sit and relax. It has two chairs and a bench that can accommodate 4 people in total. Buy this stylish looking dining table set to beautify your home.