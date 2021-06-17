Portable set

This Compact Size USB Roll-Up Silicon Drum Set has a standard drum setting and expansive pedal that make you feel absolutely the same as a professional drummer. It has 7 silicon drum pads including (3)/Snare/Hi-Hat/Crash/Ride, making excellent sounds and simulating real beating effect; The snare and hi-hat positions can be changed according to the habit of the player by pressing the SPECIAL button. This is made up of silicone and therefore suitable for kids.

Fashionable kit

This is a multifunctional, portable, and professional Drum. It is fashionable and easy to carry. The unique roll-up design is for instant drumming anywhere with a counter or surface. Literally place on any surface and turn on for a full drummer experience. If carrying metal drums and foot pedals are too heavy or bothersome then you'll love these lightweight drums. It has a hand mode which will allow you to generate music with your hands (without sticks). This hassle-free table top drum kit is perfect to take along to any place for quick stops and road trips.

Standard drum set

It is an ultra-portable 4-pad electronic drum kit with a built-in powerful speaker and dedicated headphone output for private practice. Its 4 velocity-sensitive drum pads guarantee to capture every subtle nuance of your performance. With 70 percussion voices, 10 effect voices built-in and 50 play-along songs to develop your drum skills, this is a must-have kit for beginners. It has powerful and fun educational features. Its Coach feature shows notes on LCD screen and instructs for an intuitive learning experience; game function makes playing and learning fun. It is compact. It is light weight which makes it easy to carry anywhere.

Light touch

Powerpak G3001A comes with a 7 pad and two drum pedals. This drum is powered by a computer, laptop or dc 5v USB charger, you will be able to take it with you anytime anywhere, even outside. The 7 featured pads are heavily sensitive when you strike with drum sticks. It has a silicone base and the green color gives it a premium look and feel. It has an extended function that is a built in speaker which brings a super bass effect, without connecting with other devices with USB midi jack and 3.5mm audio plug, the drum could connect with headset, phone and computer to play any drum game.