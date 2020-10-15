Best diamond nose pins for women

With 18 carat yellow gold

This diamond nose pin adds a tiny star-like sparkle to your life. This nose pin consists of a round well-curved diamond used with minimal design. The simple design makes this nose pin good enough for a casual as well as ethnic wear. This diamond nose pin has all the required certification and consists of 18 carat yellow gold. This diamond nose pin does not create any hassles such as making your nose itch or slipping out from its position. It is a convenient and comfortable wear. Need a top quality nose pin? Go for this ome

Get ready to rock

Belonging to one of the biggest brands in jewellery making, this nose pin will make you stand out in the crowd. Wear it with a traditional saree or just a suit. This nose pin is capable enough to overpower and compliment your style and personality. This nose pin is 3.4mm in height, 8.5 mm in length and 8.5mm in width. This tiny nose ring has as many as 19 diamonds studded in but is equally light weight. If you are planning on buying yourself a great jewellery piece for wedding wear, make sure you consider this diamond nose pin.

No need of nose piercing

This nose pin is made with 18 carat gold and is adorned with real diamonds. If you wish to flaunt your festive look, this is the diamond nose ring to go for. Although tiny, this nose pin has a sturdy composition, which keeps it intact. You do not need a nose piercing to carry this diamond studded nose pin. It has an excellent grip that does not slip off your nose. It does not harm your skin and is extremely skin-friendly. Most importantly this nose pin is suitable for every face type. Go for this one if best design is what you seek.

Lightweight nose pin

This nose pin is the most affordable of the lot. It is made up of 14 carat gold and has an IDGL certified diamond. This diamond studded nose pin has a simple yet elegant touch which enhances your personality. This jewellery piece goes well with whatever you pair it with. Once you wear it, it looks like a tiny star adding on to your shine. In case you need something elegant for daily wear, this is your deal!