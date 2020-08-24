Best dhotis to trump a traditional event

Lightweight, breathable material

This is a comfortable, pure cotton and ready to wear dhoti pants for both men and women. It can be easily paired with any kurta for an ethnic look. You will look graceful as well as elegant wearing this dhoti pant. Crafted in soft, lightweight breathable material, it showcases classic style which is perfect for any social occasion. The elasticated waistband with drawstrings ensures that you can slip into the attire with ease and it can be well adjusted. This is an ideal choice for buyers who give maximum importance to comfort.

Dhotis in vibrant colors

These dhotis look very attractive because they are available in bright colors such as blue, orange, and pink. They come with a distinct border which makes them look even better. The product does really well as far as quality is concerned. The dhotis have been made keeping the best of standards in mind. The colors will remain intact even after several washes and you need not worry about them fading. These dhotis are just what you need if you are looking for viable loungewear to be worn every day.

Go for the silk look

This silk-look dhoti is perfect for casual wear or that visit to the temple. The golden and maroon borders complement the dhoti perfectly. It is a dhoti-towel set that offers a great silk look. With proper care, silk can be well-maintained for years together. This dhoti can easily be worn while attending traditional family functions too. Team it up with an angavastram and a silk kurta and leather slippers. The dhoti set should be a perfect buy for those who are looking at a value for money product.

Traditional style and contemporary design

With clean and simple silhouettes this dhoti integrates traditional style with contemporary design. The men’s dhoti is available in a beige colour. It has a long long sleeve and bled collar. The material of the dhoti has an inherent shine that makes it stand out. It is made of Dupion silk, which is a fabric made from raw silk fibre. To ace the entire look, wear it with a fabulous kurta and a pair of jootis. This is a great product that will meet almost all your traditional wear demands. For those men who are confused about what to wear for a wedding, this dhoti might provide an ideal solution.