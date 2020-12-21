Best dhotis for men to up their traditional game

Ready to Wear

The eKolhapuri Stitched Art Silk Dhoti comes in eight different colour variants and has a 42-inch length, 30-inch width when relaxed and 42-inch when stretched. The angavastram has a length of 72-inches and a width of 42-inches and suites a hip size anywhere between 34 to 42 inches. This traditional looking dhoti can easily be worn during special festivals, wedding functions or even religious ceremonies. It looks traditional and the colour variants are quite bright and unique as well! Great for the man to wants to save time.

Silk dhoti

The Tag 7 Men’s Maroon Silk Dhoti is made of silk dupion and can be handwashed but machine wash is to be avoided in order to prevent the cloth from crinkling. It is suitable for upto 46-inches waist (on an average but it can be stretched). The colour of the dhoti is a mixture of both maroon and red, giving it a rich sheen and making it suitable for traditional outings, festivals or even wedding celebrations. This dhoti comes in a free size, so it is stretchable and will fit almost all sizes.

Banded collar

The Men’s Beige Dupion Silk Dhoti from Modern Garments is made up of dupion silk and has a long sleeve, coming with a banded collar. The pattern is plain and simple, making it a classy traditional wear as well as a good option during festivals as well as weddings. It is free size (upon slight stretching) and can comfortably be worn by individuals of all sizes. Since it is made of dupion silk, it is extremely comfortable when worn so irrespective of the weather, you’re sure to feel comfortable when wearing it.

Dhoti-towel set

The Prakasam Cotton Men’s Panjakejam comes in 9 vibrant and unique colours. It is free size, so fits all hip sizes ranging anywhere between 26 to 46 inches. The dhori set comes with bright golden zari borders and while there might be a little colour bleeding, it won’t be significant enough. Since it is made up of cotton, this dhoti can be worn during all weather conditions, irrespective of whether its warm summers or harsh winters. Also, it looks quite traditional and smart and will help you stand out in the crowd.