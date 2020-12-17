Best dessert bowls for your sweet tooth

Premium glass

The Cloudsell Glass Dwell Ice Cream comes in sets of 2, 4 and 6. It is both freezer and dishwasher safe and as its name suggests, is made of glass. These glasses which have a unique tulip shape, also have extra long handles so as to help you to hold them easily. They have wide bottoms providing excellent stability. Also, they are multipurpose, so in case you don’t intend on serving ice-cream, you could also serve fruit salads, sundaes, milkshakes, mousse as well as parfait cups! These glasses look extremely stylish and will easily get your guests impressed in no time!

Shiny steel

The SEMITO Stainless Steel Plain Design Dessert Cups Serving Bowl for ice cream, fruit salad and pudding comes in a set of 12 – 6 bowls and 6 spoons. These cups have a capacity of 150 ml. These shiny well polished cups look really well when placed on the table, and can easily be considered a very good gifting option for friends and family. Also, they’re really easy to store too – simply place them one on top of the other and keep away for later use!

European style

The Hell’s Kitchen Crystal Ice Cream Bowl Glass Set has dimensions which read – 8 x 8 x 8 centimeters. These European style glasses which have a clear fish pattern can be used for ice-creams, fruit salads, custards and as chocolate bowls too. These bowls are dishwasher and freezer safe. They have a premium finish and are imported too, so you simply know you’re getting the best! The whole package includes – 6 bowls and 1 big serving bowl to help make dessert plans a success!

Crystal bowls

The AVORA Glassware Ice Cream is available in sets of 2, 4 and 6. They are transparent in colour and they have a narrow bottom coupled with a wide top, that provides for the perfect shape for stacking. They are both dishwasher and refrigerator safe and are made using food grade materials. The glasses can be soft hand washed. They are non-porous, which is why they don’t absorb stains or odour. These crystal glasses have a capacity of 120 ml, making them ideal for serving ice-cream and mousse!