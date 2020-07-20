Best designer handbags for women

Good storage space

Made from top grade PU (polyurethane) leather, this shoulder bag is a charmer. The 3 in 1 set constitutes one handbag, one wristlet and another sling bag. Choose the bag of the day according to your mood. The cream colour and smooth leather finish makes it suitable for office and formal events. The main compartment of the handbag as well as the sling bag comes with a top front zip closure system, while the accessory pouch has a magnetic button closure system that is ideal for storing cosmetics or your phone.

Looking for a great bag to carry to the office everyday? This is your ideal partner.

For the free spirited

This one comes with multiple pockets for different uses and is every modern woman’s dream. The aesthetic sense is appreciated with this hobo piece that will dazzle your presence with its metallic blue tone. This metallic vibe is matched with the metal logo and metallic chain in the handle. The faux leather material also reflects durability.

It is a multi-purpose item that can be used for any given occasion, be it a formal event or a casual one.

For the 21st century woman

The slate grey bag has a sling design making it super easy to carry. This keeps your hands free to hold onto or do other things. This product has been made from synthetic material. Its smooth and clean stitching finish gives it a sophisticated look. It is perfect if you don’t want a bulky bag and can be easily carried along for an evening party.

Top class stitching

This bag is both spectacular in look and feel. It is not all about looks though as the faux leather is strong and durable, making the bag suitable for continued daily use. There is a diamond stitched pattern of the face with a metal logo. The textured shoulder strap is paired with an embossed stitching design. There is another longer detachable strap that can be adjusted according to the size you would want. This bag is a sure shot choice for every fashionista.