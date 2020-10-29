Best dental care for dogs

Can be fed daily

This is an effective daily dental care dog treat for your pet dog that is scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up in your dog’s teeth by up to 80 per cent. It is helpful in keeping your dog's teeth and gums strong and healthy, just one stick of this a day is enough to keep your dog's mouth clean. The unique x-shape and abrasive texture of this product aids cleaning between teeth and down to the gum line, when fed daily as part of an oral care routine similar to humans. It is completely digestible and has no residue, so it can be served as a tasty dog treat with actual dental benefits.

Low in calories

To ensure that they suit most dogs, these dental treats are free of gluten, meat and corn. Its mint component also aids in soothing nausea and stomach pain. The multiple vitamins and fatty acids present in this product help in a healthier coat and skin. It helps to reduce tartar and promote healthy teeth and gums. Low in calories, the chewing of this product makes doggy jaws stronger. Made from essential plant oils, they contain an active ingredient Active+ to prevent plaque, tartar and bacteria build up. This is a completely natural product which keeps the doggy’s teeth healthy and strong.

No more tooth decay

This is a clinically proven product and just one stick a day reduces tartar build-up by 80%. It can be used as a daily dental care product for your dog’s healthy teeth. It comes with a star-shape along with an abrasive texture which helps enter the crevices between your dog’s teeth to ensure complete cleanliness. It keeps your young furry friend’s mouth hygienic and smell-free. The product is also suitable for large dog breeds with no added sugar in it. It can be given to younger as well as really old dogs who cannot chew bones and consequently have bad breath.

To fight tartar in teeth this one is a superb product.

Goodness of mint seeds and parsley

These are easily digestible sticks and are highly palatable, which satisfies the natural urge to chew whilst reducing tartar. It also promotes healthy teeth and gums, which your dogs would love to eat. They are also the perfect treat at the time of teething for really young puppies. They are made from high quality products and are ideal for all breeds of dogs. Containing the fresh goodness of mint seeds and parsley, this dog treat will keep your canine friend's breath fresh. The treat's chewy texture gives your dog's teeth a good workout and also helps prevent the build-up of tartar. All these qualities make this one of the best treats if you have your dog’s oral hygiene in mind.