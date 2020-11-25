Best denim jackets that ooze masculinity

Classic look

This jacket is of the slim fit type being made from high quality denim fabric and will not cause any kind of discomfort or irritation. It is a collared jacket in the classic black colour having a button up closure with two pockets. The jacket is full sleeved having excellent stitching which makes it extremely durable and is very versatile, thus can be paired with any outfit. It is advised to give this jacket a dry cleaning. If you are looking for a casual wear jacket, Raa Jeans Men's Denim Full Sleeves Blue Casual Jacket.

Simple and casual

This one is a typical denim jacket. It is a regular fit denim jacket in light blue colour with full sleeves, provided with button up closure and two pockets. The buttons are brass coated that add vintage feel to this jacket. Pair it up with plaid white shirt, jeans and white sneakers and you are ready for a casual hangout. So if you are looking for a simplest type of denim jacket, just go for VROJASS Full Sleeve Solid Men Light Blue Denim Jacket and you won’t be disappointed.

Rugged feel

An olive green coloured denim jacket that is made from a strong, durable fabric. The rugged tightly woven twill gives it its signature look and it's strength. It is of slim fit that will perfectly fit you and is stretchable thus adjusts according to your body frame easily. The jacket is tailored with a spread collar, long sleeves, button up closure and two side pockets. If you are looking for a rugged look that works perfectly on the weekend, TANGO & CASH MEN'S STRETCHABLE ROUGH DENIM JACKET WITH SIDE POCKETS is the one for you.

Neon Pop

This jacket is in one of the most trendy colours - fluorescent green. It is made of cotton material thus very comfortable and breathable, having long sleeves and button up cuffs along with a collared neck. It is provided with a button up closure, the buttons used are brass plated thus stand out on the fluorescent green base. If you are a neon lover, FUGAZEE Men’s Neon Denim Jacket is the one for you. This cool jacket can be paired with black t-shirt and jeans and you are ready to rock this.