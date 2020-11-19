Best decorative cushion covers for your home

Brighten ups the interiors

The cushion cover set having floral themes that are so bright and light colour coordinated, gives you a very fresh and lively feel just by a glance at them. These covers are made of polyester material and have a zipper closure. ELEMENTARY - basics redefined Fine Cotton Canvas Decorative Throw Pillow Covers/Floral Cushion Covers Set has the dimensions of 16 x 16 inches and come in a set of five along with HD digital print. Great for people who want a dash of pop to their homes.

Very Vibrant Coloured Covers

These cushion covers are made from premium dupion silk fabric that is comfortable and soft to touch. They have a zipper at the back which facilitates easy insertion and removal of the cushions. They can be machine washed and strictly not meant for strong bleach. CIDIZY Striped Quilted Small Dupion Silk Cushion Cover comes in a set of 5 and size of 12 x 12 inches. If you are looking for some vibrate coloured covers, these are the ones for you.

Beautiful Gradient of Blue

These cushions are made of canvas cotton that provides comfort. They have a beautiful abstract print on them in the gradient of blue on them. The print and colour does not fade even after repeated washes. They come in a set of 3 with a flap closure. They are of 24 inches X 24 inches size and best suited for living room sofa sets and also proves to be a perfect gifting item. TheYaYaCafe Winningly Abstract Printed Sofa Throw Pillows Covers are advised to be washed inside out to protect the print. Great for home with children.

Traditional Handloom Woven

These cushions are made from high quality cotton fabric that makes them sturdy and durable being resistant to wear and tear. They have an excellent interlocking system that gives them strength and makes them quite sturdy. In a set of two with size of 20 x 20 inches and strict prohibition from dry cleaning, bleach and hard detergent, they come in monochrome colour code with hand woven traditional style. If you are a handicraft lover, IMPEXART PVT LTD Cotton Handmade Multicolor Traditional Handloom Woven is the one for you. Suitable for people who want an ethnic feel.