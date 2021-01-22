Best dashboard cameras for cars

Multiple features

The 1080P, 140-degree wide angle forward-facing camera with a high definition low-light image sensor lens provides a clear view of objects. It records high quality video at night or in low light with the ultra-low light visibility and high dynamic range. The camera automatically starts recording whenever you begin driving and stops as soon as you do. Using the one-click reporting you can instantly report incidents to your insurance company with detailed evidence of the crash which you can store in a 16GB micro-SD card. SCOSCHE NEXC10016 perfect buy for ones who are rash drivers and tend to end up in accidents.

Advanced system

If you are a fleet manager and are worried about the car’s security, 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500 is perfect for you. It features an advanced diver assistant system which warns and alerts you while veering off the lane and before hitting another vehicle ahead, forward collision and forward vehicle movement alert. It also reports the vehicle’s speed and geo-coordinates to keep real time track. The best part is the in-built G-sensor which detects a collision and automatically starts recording which can be used as evidence and proof later.

Large LCD screen

A camera that records three ways - front, back and inside giving you a very clear footage of whole surroundings inside as well as outside for safe driving. It comes with a 4 inches large LCD screen combined with 1080p full HD and 12mp resolution which plays every single detail with clarity. It features a light sensor which automatically detects light intensity and adjusts the display brightness accordingly. SUZEC Car Dash Cam with 4 inch Wide Screen is the best buy for anyone and everyone.

Easy night driving

A sleek designed dashboard camera having 1600P ultra HD resolution, 5MP CMOS sensor with 6 sets of full glass lens to capture crystal clear videos. You can view your driving route on google maps through the app supported by WiFi and record accurate driving location and speed with the in-built GPS. The in-depth customization technology and F1.8 aperture of the lens improves the image processing in the dim light area making DDPAI Mola N3 Car Dash Camera perfect for people who usually have night driving.