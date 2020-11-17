Best daily use backpacks for men

Ideal for the casual traveller

Featuring several compartments and pockets, this product is excellent for general use. With a classic shape and a versatile design that makes it easy and comfortable to carry, you’re sure to love this backpack. At just 200g, this canvas backpack is feather-light and impressively tough. The padded handle on the top of the bag is a thoughtful addition that lets you securely hold on to it during a rush-hour train ride. This product also comes with two quick-access mesh pockets on the sides that allow you to carry a water bottle or umbrella.

When it comes to ultralight backpacks that offer great functionality, this one is a clear winner.

Great for college students

From books and files to your laptop and cables, this cool looking backpack allows you to carry everything you need for a day at college comfortably. Crafted from high-quality material, you can be sure that it will survive the roughest of college days. With a design that helps you prevent back pain, the mesh cushioning on the back also keeps you cool while you wear it. A handy feature is the built-in earphone slot that allows you to listen to your music while keeping your phone secure inside the backpack.

If you’re looking for smart-looking gear to complement your style, then your search ends here.

Perfect for the outdoors

Ideal for people with an active lifestyle, this backpack features air mesh padding at the back panel and adjustable shoulder straps that allow you to wear it for many hours comfortably.

You won’t have to worry about your things getting wet as this backpack comes with a waterproof rain cover in a convenient, concealed pocket. This bag gives you the freedom to organise your stuff into three separate compartments while also featuring a bottle holder on the side. While the camouflage colours give the backpack a stylish look, the reflective markings on it help you stay visible even in the dark.

For an excellent all-weather backpack, buy this product.

Best for overnighters

For use on a day trip, to work or the gym, the fantastic design of this backpack makes it a great choice for multipurpose usage. When it comes to space, you won’t be disappointed as this bag comes with two compartments that allow you to pack in all you’ll need for an overnight trip. This backpack also features a separate padded compartment that allows you to carry a large laptop comfortably. We find that the many pockets are extremely useful as they help you keep smaller things well organised and easily accessible.

If you’re looking for a sturdy, all-purpose bag, this one is a great choice.