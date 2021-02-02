Best Cutlery Sets for Daily Use

Elegant dining

This 24-piece set is for people who like to have an elegantly set table even when it's just your family dining in. The cutlery is made from 100 per cent food-grade stainless steel and each stem has a 1.5mm thickness. This ensures a sophisticated aesthetic as well as durability. The smooth edges and length of the stems make this an ideal choice for families with young children. Your children will be able to practice good table manners with lightweight cutlery that is safe and easy to manage.

Meals on the Go

This 18-piece set from Ikea boasts a simple fuss-free design. It's a perfect choice if you're equipping a kitchen drawer with just the basics. The cutlery is made from stamped stainless steel and the wells of the spoons and teaspoons have just the right amount of depth. The fork spears food well and also has a bowl-shaped design that is consistent with the set. We recommend this as a lightweight cutlery option for quick dinners on the fly.

Fancy flatware

This stainless steel and silver-plated set of 24 comes from a brand that is the last word in elegant flatware. Each piece features long stems that end in a delicate oval shape. As sleek as the cutlery looks when it's laid out, that's not all it has to offer. Its weight marks the quality and craftsmanship of each piece, while still being light enough to handle. Made with a perfect combination of food-grade Nickel and Chromium, this cutlery set is sturdy, elegant and perfect for diners who want the best out every meal.

16-piece set

For simple after-school meals and family dinners, you can't go wrong with this 16-piece cutlery set from Sabichi. The flatware has easy-handle rounded plastic grips that come in cream, red and black. The heads of the pieces are made from stainless steel and the steel meets the plastic seamlessly making the overall design clean-lined and sleek. This set is dishwasher safe. Since this is a 16-piece cutlery set, we recommend it for small families, couples, or people who dine alone.