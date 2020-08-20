Best cushion covers to suit all decors

Bohemian styled jute cushion covers

Give a cheerful and bright look to your living room with these multi-coloured digital printed cushion covers. They are made of highly comfortable and soft to skin fine jute fabric. They had a zip lock closure backed with premium upholstery fabric. They come in a set of 5 with the size of 16 inches X 16 inches which properly fits a normal cushion size. If you love Bohemian style, AEROHAVEN™ Set of 5 Decorative Hand Made Jute Throw/Pillow Cushion Covers are a must buy for you.

Fluffy and soft covers

These cushions covers are made of soft fur attached to premium quality smooth fabric ensuring the fur doesn’t come out. The make allows easy insertion and removal of these covers. They come in a set of 5 with a size of 40.64cms X 40.64cms. The fabric colour retains for long even after repeated wash and can be easily washed by hands or washing machine. If you are looking for cushion cover for your bedroom these KayEss Collections Rabbit Fur Soft Cushion Covers are the best buy for you.

Perfect for office use

These cushion covers are made from durable velvet fabric that is comfortable and soft to touch. They have a zipper at the back which facilitates easy insertion and removal of the cushions. They can be machine washed and strictly not meant for bleach. The velvet grey cover has a sophisticated and elegant look making it perfect for office use. Khooti Velvet Cushion Cover comes in a set of 3 and size of 24 inches X 24 inches. These covers give a poverty premium look and feel to the environment, and would make a great addition to your office.This is also a good addition to your home office.

Covers with printed quotes

These cushions are made of canvas cotton that provides comfort. They have various quotes based on home printed on them. The print and colour does not fade even after repeated washes. They come in a set of 5 with a flap closure. They are of 12 inches X 12 inches size and best suited for living room sofa sets and also proves to be a perfect gifting item. TheYaYacafe Canvas Cotton 180TC Cushion Cover is advised to be washed inside out to protect the print. This is a very good buy for people who want to add character to their homes. They make for very good conversation starters too.