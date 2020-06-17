Best cupboards for storing your child’s belongings

Good old cartoon charm

This four door green jungle book theme cupboard has multiple broad racks to take away your storage woes. The finish of the edges is blunt so that your child does not get hurt using it. The multipurpose cupboard can be used to store clothes, books, toys among other things. You can adjust the height of the racks. The shiny attractive finish and the bright Mowgli theme will keep your child entertained with it. This cupboard should be on your wishlist because it can be easily assembled and dismantled.

Easy to organize clothes in this cupboard

This eight-door cupboard has cute animals drawn on it. It is divided into 6 small cabinets and a larger one with hangars to put up clothes. Each compartment has the capacity to handle up to five kilograms of weight. The cupboard is hard plastic sheets and is supported by steel rods. There is ample space to store different kinds of objects. This cupboard should be your pick if you are looking for a larger storage space and a standout design.

Versatile and attractive look

The bright pink wardrobe with Princess print is a dream for your baby girl. The racks can be adjusted as per your convenience. Another bonus of the cupboard is the safety aspect as it comes with a lock and key. The cupboard is made up of sturdy plastic which makes it lightweight and will last you for many years. If you are on the hunt for a cupboard that is both strong and safe, this should make the cut.

Low maintenance and no hassles in setting it up

It is a multipurpose cupboard which can be used for storing a variety of things. Each of these eight cabinets has individual doors and an animal cartoon drawn on it. This cupboard is lightweight and can be easily moved around. It is low maintenance, durable, and can withstand dirt and dust. Assembling and dismantling it is also pretty easy and you won’t have to worry much about it. This could be the cupboard of your choice if you want something that is water and dust resistant.