Best Cotton Tees Men Need To Buy

Class never goes out of style

If your office has a smart casual dress code but you still want to turn up looking sharp, this is it. Throw over a jacket to battle the AC or for a client meeting or wear it as is to power through your work day. This slim T-shirt cuts a great silhouette and can work wonders for any guy when paired with the right pair of khaki chinos or jeans and loafers. This 60% cotton and 40% polyester shirt won’t wrinkle easily and will give you that quiet confidence you need, no matter what the occasion is.

Perfectly comfortable for any event

Working people would agree, we could all use a change of shirt during the course of the day. This set of regular fit polo necked, full-sleeved tees are perfect to switch up in the day and ideal for virtually any social situation. Quick drying, stylish and lightweight, this pack of two is even perfect for travelling to hot and humid places where the material helps wick moisture away from the body and keep you feeling fresh and safe all day long.

A popular brand with a great product

The perfect example of making a T-shirt more than just a piece of your wardrobe, Jockey brings a fresh take to its much-loved tees. They’re made from high-quality fabric and come in a wide range of colours at a price that’s reflective of the brand’s sensitivity to the price-conscious customer. We could easily see a travel case packed with one of every colour. For a stylish and stress-free vacay, simply pull out one and pair easily with any kind of denim or khaki bottom. Sportswear, loungewear or leisurewear, wherever you’d like to use this tee, you know comfort and style are guaranteed.

Be party ready anytime anywhere

Get your hands on this trending colour-blocked t-shirt today. The round necks makes it super comfortable while the neutral colour combination makes it easy to pair with virtually any kind of jeans or shorts. 100% cotton, this tee is perfect for those evening parties and outdoor events. A closet filled with clothes but we can see this shirt easily becoming your most loved in no time. This high-quality tee also makes for the perfect gift idea in a jiffy - you know your friends will love it!