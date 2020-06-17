Best cotton double bed sheets for your bedroom

Welcome to days of sound sleep

Witness a bed sheet that will serve you in all weathers be it summer or winter as it is made with long cotton fibres. The high quality cotton helps you feel cold during the hot summers and warm during the winters. Maintenance is easy as you can wash it at home and retain its freshness. This bed sheet from the in-house brand would not disappoint you and has the quality that you seek.

Perfect for a gift item

Seep into ultimate bliss as soon as you hit the bed with this breathable bed sheet. As it is made up of 100 percent cotton with soft and smooth weave, you will feel comfortable and cool the whole night. The wonderful material and professional packing makes it ideal as a gift item. Give it to your loved ones and wish them comfortable sleep.

Looking for a great present for a house warming or wedding? You are sorted now.

Your comfort is our command

The material is so soft and made with such care that you will not only love this bed sheet but also crave for more. Ideal for a double bed, you can use this for years without a worry. The thread count of these bed sheets is 300, the thread count is directly proportional to the softness of the sheet. The higher the thread count, the softer is the bedsheet. This soft cotton bed sheet is ideal for a double bed and will get you a good night’s sleep.

Modern design meets affordability!

The 100 percent cotton material will give you the maximum comfort. Enliven your bed decor with this exquisite bed sheet. It is made from high quality cotton that will certainly last for a long time. It will not lose its shine even after multiple washes as the fascinating designs and strong colours are masterfully crafted. Use mild detergents and machine wash in cold water for the bedsheet to retain its fresh look. If you want a lot of benefits at an affordable range, then this is the bed sheet you were searching for. Get one double bed cotton bed sheet along with two pillow covers in the same pack by buying this value for money pack.