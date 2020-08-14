Best cornflakes for a breakfast of champions

Taste of almond and honey

This is probably the most preferred breakfast option all over the world. Made up of real almond and honey, it provides one of the most tasty as well as healthy breakfast cereal options. The best thing is that you can taste almond and honey with every bite. Not only does it promote heart health, it also helps in maintaining health of the lungs. The corn is enriched with iron and key vitamins like Vitamin C and B-Group. For the ideal breakfast full of taste and nutrition, these cornflakes are the best choice.

The original taste

The delicious corn flakes are made from golden corn which gives them an additional boost of fibre and reduces its Glycemic Index. The glycemic index is a system of assigning a number to carbohydrate-containing foods according to how much each food increases blood sugar. The golden corn grits are high on dietary fibre and it is also excellent for maintaining weight. It comes in lots of other flavours like real honey, almond and honey, choco as well as total bran wheat flakes. Bran especially is a great source of insoluble fibre and a great health booster. Anyone looking for the original taste of cornflakes with high fibre should only pick this product.

Everyday breakfast

These cornflakes have at least 88 per cent content of corn. They are rich in Vitamin E, niacin, Vitamin B6, apart from minerals like iron and zinc oxide. The calcium and vitamin D helps maintain the health of your bones. The corn flakes are crispy and crunchy. It is a very viable option for those who prefer cornflakes as an everyday meal. It is available at a very affordable price too. This one will appeal to buyers who are searching for a healthy breakfast.

Goodness in every bite

This is one of the most nutritious ways to start off your day with approximately 95% corn content in these flakes. The cornflakes contain absolutely no saturated fats or cholesterol. It's super easy to prepare a bowl of these cornflakes as it tastes great with milk or yoghurt, or even simply as a snack. Each and every bowl of this promises to provide a great boost of energy and nutrition. These cornflakes also come in a resealable pouch and can be stored away for long periods for easy consumption. If you are looking for an all-purpose cornflakes that’s devoid of fat, this is the answer.