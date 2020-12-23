Best compact wall shelves to put at home

Prelam wood finish

The BLUEWUD Stellar Plus Engineered Wood Wall Décor Shelf or Display Rack has 4 variants – Walnut with 2 shelves, Wenge with 2 shelves, Walnut with 4 shelves and Wenge with 4 shelves. It is of wall mounting type and its dimensions are – 15.7x4.9x9.2 inches. It has a high grade prelam wood finish. Its style is both modern as well as contemporary, and it comes with a one year warranty. It can be self installed, so you don’t have to worry about the hassle of getting someone to do it for you!

Glass Shelf

The Prestige Multipurpose Glass Wall Shelf with Heavy Wall Brackets comes in a pack of two and its dimensions are – 14x5 inches. It is of wall mounting type and is really easy to handle and clean as well as is dust proof. It also has hard PVC brackets which helps to further enhance the overall look of this smart looking shelf. The glass material used to make this is toughened and there are also parts of plastic in it, giving it an overall complete look. It has a bracket shelf design.

Wood key holder

The A10Shop’s Omega 6 Engineered Wood Key Holder with Wall Décor Shelf has 5 metal key hooks and it has a Mahogany finish to it. Its dimensions read – 30.5x12.7x17.8 centimeters. This high grade pre-laminated engineered wood also has a complete wood grain finish and weighs around 1.5 kgs. This contemporary wall shelf allows you to keep beautiful showpieces, figurerines as well as other utility items with absolute ease. It comes with basic assembly instructions, which is why you wouldn’t require any external help to set it up!

High Grade PB Wood

The Madhuran Zigzag Wall Mounted Corner Shelf Set comes in a pack of 3 and has a Wenge/wooden finish to it. Its dimensions read – 20x20x85 centimeters, and it weighs around 2500 grams. It is of wall mounting type and also has a laminated finish. It is made up of 17 MM high grade pre laminated PB wood board that comes with a natural wood grain finish on both sides, making it durable as well. It is to be kept away from direct sunlight as well as water. In order to clean it, you can simply use a clean cloth and wipe the dust away.