Best comfortable and stylish kurtis for women

Super comfortable crepe fabric

This kurtis is stitched from crepe fabric that is very comfortable and lightweight. This kurti gives a slim appearance and drapes beautifully on you giving a rippling effect. It is solid black in colour with three quarter sleeves. The sleeves and one-fourth part on the front is off white printed with grey design. It has a straight fit and is knee length. Vaamsi Women's crepe straight Kurta perfect suits all casual occasions. You can pair it up with an off white straight fit salwar or with jeans and you are good to go.

Poly silk anarkali kurti

This beautiful beige kurti has a golden foil small design printed on it. It is A-line fit anarkali style kurti that goes with a wide range of jewellery to glam up the look . The poly silk fabric used to manufacture this kurti gives it a smooth and shining texture along with making it durable and wrinkle resistant. It has three-fourth sleeves and has a long ankle length with a small flare to it. If you are looking for a kurti that can be worn in wedding receptions or festivals, Janasya Women's Beige Poly Silk Anarkali Foil Print Kurta will suffice your needs.

Straight fit with a collar

This straight fit white kurti is till calf length. It is stitched from cotton fabric that ensures comfort throughout the day owing to the easy breathable property of cotton material. It has block print in persian blue all over it giving a very simple and sober look. The kurti has three-fourth sleeves with neat button up cuffs and a collared V-neck to give it a sophisticated professional look. It can be worn with persian blue ankle length leggings or any other bottom wear to finish the look. If you are looking for a kurti suitable to your workplace environment ANNI DESIGNER Women's White Cotton Straight Calf Length Block Printed Kurti is the product for you.

A blend of traditional and modern touch

This kurti comes with a beautiful blend of traditional and western style. It is deep maroon coloured with floral patterns printed on it in white making it stand out. It has three-fourth sleeves and is ankle length with tassel work on tithe rayon fabric used to stitch this kurti gives it a big flare to it making it flowing drape across your body giving a very elegant look. If you love indo western style flared kurtis SARA CREATION Women's Maroon Block Print Rayon Flared Kurti is a must buy for you.