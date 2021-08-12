Best for soothing relief

In this combo, you get a 354ml daily gentle wash and a 227 g soothing, moisturizing cream that's clinically proven to relieve dryness. Both the wash and cream contain a natural formulation made with oats. Together, they help to combat itching, irritation and redness, leaving your baby's skin supple and nourished all day long. Safe for daily use, the wash is free from soap and parabens. Additionally, the cream works to protect delicate skin for up to 24 hours. This one works well for babies with sensitive skin prone to redness and conditions like diaper rash and eczema.

For nourished, soft skin

Together, this combination of face cream and body lotion keeps your baby's skin hydrated and protected from chapping and dryness. The face cream has been enriched with natural milk protein and murumuru butter for intense hydration. In addition, the body lotion has the moisturizing powers of jojoba oil and shea butter and the goodness of Calendula extracts. Fast-acting and effective, this toxin-free and skin safe duo is a great way to keep your baby's skin well-hydrated. So if you're looking for a reliable moisturizer duo, check this out.

Safe and convenient bath time

This unique powder form set of products stays true to nature. Enriched with over 30 Ayurvedic ingredients, these two products work together to keep your baby's skin and scalp clean and protected all through the year. To activate it, all you need to do is simply mix with water and massage onto your baby's arms and legs and then rinse off. In addition, these hair and body wash powders are free from chemicals like parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances and colours. So if you're looking for a great herbal wash for your baby, pick this one.

Soothing products for your little one

This natural baby wash and baby shampoo combo use a tear-free formula, so your baby will always have a relaxing bath time. You can enjoy real peace of mind, knowing that this shampoo and body wash set is gentle on the skin and is made of all-natural ingredients. Both products contain natural oils like avocado oil and organic moringa oil, which help with hydration and soothing as they keep your baby clean. The scent is refreshing but not too overpowering. For effective bath-time products that are easy on your baby's eyes, add this to your cart.