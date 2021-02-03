Best Coffee makers for a delicious cup of coffee

No-fuss filter coffee

For a frothy, steaming cup of freshly brewed South Indian filter coffee with your breakfast, we'd have to pick the Jayanthi Stainless steel model. It's the easiest, no-fuss coffee maker on the market and makes up to 6 cups. Make around 200 ml of thick, dark coffee concoction in just under five minutes. Then, add steamed milk or creamer and the sweetener of your choice. This model is made from the highest quality of Salem Steel and boasts smooth edges. Its durable design ensures that it will last you a lifetime of happy mornings.

The perfect cup

Some people swear by the elaborate ritual of brewing the perfect cup. The Bialetti Moka Express creates aromatic, flavourful coffee with superior technology and in-depth knowledge of the bean, the temperature required for brewing and the grind of coffee. This percolator allows you to make around 6 cups (or one large mug) of fresh coffee. Fill the lower chamber with cold water, add ground coffee beans through the funnel and fit the upper half of the pot on. Place the percolator on the heat source in your kitchen. This is the perfect choice for people who like their machine to make the most of high-quality, premium coffee beans.

For experimenters

Americano? Latte? Espresso? Added flavours? No problem! The best thing about the Aeropress Coffee and Espresso machine is that you can choose a different brew to drink every day. This machine uses a paper microfilter that ensures a good, strong clean concoction without any grit (unlike the kind of coffee made by a French Press). Other plus points include the durability, the affordable price point and the fact that it is portable. This coffee maker is perfect for people who like to switch up their favourite cuppa.

Coffee Connoisseur

The Sidapur Vietnamese coffee maker makes a perfect gift for coffee lovers who like sampling exotic flavours. This model is designed to make one serving of Iced Vietnamese Coffee but you can use it to make a delicious cup of South Indian filter coffee too. The components of this coffee machine include a filter chamber, filter press, saucer, and cup all made from high-quality stainless steel. The machine is easy to assemble and the individual components are easy to clean too!