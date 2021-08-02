For soft and manageable hair

This shampoo is suitable for curly as well as wavy hair. This one really gets the job done well and thoroughly cleans out grime and oil. Whether your hair is fine or coarse, you won’t need to worry about it weighing down your tresses or worsening the texture either. As an added plus, the aquamarine complex in the formulation shields against heat damage or breakage. That makes it an excellent option for transitioning hair too. If damage protection is high on your priority list, buy this one.

For squeaky clean and moisturized hair

Cantu has been especially designed for African hair and works quite well on Indian hair too. This cleansing cream is paraben-free and has been enriched with 100% shea butter that will hydrate your curls as you wash your hair. For intense moisturization, this is a wonderful pick. This paraben and sulfate-free formulation produce rich suds that will help wash away product buildup in a flash. If you’re on the hunt for a product that cleanses effectively while moisturizing your hair and scalp, add this to your cart.

Great option for irritated scalp

This shampoo by homegrown curly hair brand Fix My Curls contains natural ingredients like apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and rosemary oil which fight irritation and work together to help soothe your scalp. It works very well to remove dirt, oil and weekly buildup without leaving your hair parched. The minty scent is also a wonderful added touch and will wake you right up! If you suffer from dandruff, irritation or an itchy scalp, we would recommend this shampoo.

Fight breakage and frizz

This shampoo is chock-full of ingredients like wheat and soy amino acids which help strengthen your strands and improve overall texture. It also contains coconut milk which locks in moisture and arginine complex which helps combat breakage. On top of that, it helps cut down on frizz and boosts overall hair health and shine for bouncy ringlets. This shampoo is also suitable if you have curly hair and are concerned about using the right product. Pick up this product whether you’re a newbie or looking to switch up your routine.