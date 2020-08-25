Best cleaning liquids for spotless surfaces

For spotless cleanliness

This surface cleaner keeps your home fresh and free from germs. It can also clean tough stains ranging from coffee, ketchup, soy sauce, mustard sauce to olive oil. It is extremely easy to use and keeps your hands safe. The offering from the in-house brand leaves a refreshing fragrance in the room after use. It can also be used on different surfaces such as floors, ceramic tiles, kitchen counters and bathroom sinks. All you have to do is to mix this mixture with water and then use it on even heavily soiled areas. It is available in 5 fragrances – floral, citrus, pine, jasmine and lavender. Need a cleaning liquid that can be used everywhere? Opt for this one.

Kills up to 99% germs

This is a floor cleaning liquid from a top brand. It has also been recommended by the Indian Medical Association. It is available in seven different fragrances and is perfect for floors, tiles, sinks and kitchen counters. The distinctive formula kills up to 99% germs and gives 10 times better cleaning and germ protection than phenyl. It can be used directly or after dilution with water. For tougher stains, go for the concentrate. It keeps your family safe with the most hygienic of solutions. This is the perfect choice for buyers who want a complete cleaning liquid from a reliable brand.

The power of neem

This is a 100 percent natural action floor cleaner that harnesses the power of neem. It does not contain chemicals that you see in most such cleaners. This is perfectly safe to be used when kids are around or when you have pets. It completely removes germs and bacteria. The long-lasting natural fragrance of the product keeps your floors smelling fresh for a longer time. This one here is the perfect cleaner that can be used for daily antibacterial use in any household. It provides a clean and hygienic environment. If you want a natural surface cleaner, it doesn’t get better than this one.

Make your house smell great

This solution is perfect for cleaning of surfaces such as marbles and tiles. The value pack contains two bottles. It works effectively on all surfaces and brings back the original shine. It cleans yellow patches, tea and coffee marks, oil stain and grime. Even the corners will be germ-free, once you start using this product. The solution also leaves a pleasant fragrance once the cleaning is done. It doesn’t contain any hydrochloric acid so it is safe both for your hands and the surface. So, if you want to remove tough stains and the house to smell great, buy this cleaner.