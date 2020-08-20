Best chai masala for your cuppa

Energy booster that contains antioxidants

This masala is rich in antioxidants and it helps in improving digestion and also increasing the energy levels. It is extremely easy to use and you do not have to grate ginger, or break cardamom and mix spices. All the flavours are already present and they are mixed perfectly for you ready to be used and consumed. For those who want a beverage that is an absolute winner in terms of taste, this is the perfect buy.

A Healthy sip

This product adds the much required spice to your favourite cup of tea. There is the refreshing taste which comes from the organically produced ingredients. Along with freshness and taste – it also helps fight cold and cough and has a refreshing and calming effect on the body. All you have to do is to add the chai masala with boiling water and milk and you are good to go. The ingredients used in this masala are great for your health and mood. Anyone who needs an immunity booster to start the day will find this product appealing.

Gives out that perfect aroma

This tea masala is full of aroma and it comes with a warming blend of traditional ingredients – all of which are hand-picked and are then gently blended to unlock taste. The ingredients help in reducing the formation of plaques which can otherwise cause blockages leading to cardiovascular disease. The ingredients also keep the blood pressure and heart rate in control. This product is prepared by expert chefs and the magic of aroma is locked in it and all of which when mixed the tea comes alive and will kick start their day with a bang.

Rarest tea experience

This one is 100 percent authentic and is made from the finest ingredients, and packed at home. It is a natural product and no preservatives are used and it will be great for your health as well. It comes with a royal blend of tulsi, mulethi and brahmi which relieve stress and anxiety and enhances memory. This tea masala is also great for the overall oral health. Just a pinch of the masala will enhance the taste of the tea manifold. All this makes for a wholesome experience with every sip you take. If you are looking for a masala tea that is completely natural, then look no further.