Best casual backpacks for men

A versatile backpack

Here is a sporty versatile casual backpack for all your needs. It has a top opening compartment and three large separates for quick and easy access to essentials while the mesh padding on the back panel will feel comfortable, even on a hot day. This backpack can be carried in two ways as it has an additional front handle to hold it in case you’re unable to carry it on your back. The wide padded shoulder straps with adjustable length makes for easy shoulder comfort. The quality-tested heavy zippers add to its solidity and the tough as nails polyester fabric with base padding provides enough cushion and protection. It is durable and robust in its design. A must-have.

Intelligent design

Intelligently crafted to balance comfort, style, endurance and functionality, this backpack is a terrific travel accessory to have. It is an ideal inclusion to your collection of bags as it is replete with features. Designed with excellence, it is made from high quality fabric.

The bag has a waterproof outer material that saves your belongings from getting wet. It features an internal pocket for organising your folders and important documents. Travel the world with all your belongings safely tucked inside this backpack.

A comfortable carry

At 30 litres capacity, this backpack provides separate spaces for a laptop and related accessories. With two spacious compartments, you can easily pack all your travel essentials in this one bag. You also have the option of external bottle holders for quick and easy access. The backpack comes with a soft shell and is comfortable to carry. The curved padded shoulder straps are specially designed to increase your comfort when wearing the backpack even when it is fully loaded. It comes with an easy to use loop handle at the top. The loop handle allows you to grab the backpack with the least amount of effort in a hurry. If you are looking for comfort and greater space, this one's for you.

Great style

Feel buoyant and add a spring to your step with this super stylish backpack. It comes with several organised compartments that make it perfect for your weekend trip. The front pocket has an internal organiser which provides easy access to your wallet, phone, charger etc. It has mesh pockets on both sides to comfortably accommodate your bottle or umbrella. This backpack comes from one of the premium brands in this business and has a proven track record. We recommend this product because it packs it all.