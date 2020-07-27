Best card games to have fun at home

Memorable times with family

This is the classic and beloved card game that’s easy to pick up and impossible to put down. If you are to share priceless time with family and friends, pick this deck and start playing anytime, anywhere and stay hooked for a very long UNO time. The first player to rid themselves of all the cards in their hand wins. It’s a game that is quite easy to understand for all age groups and it is extremely easy to play.

Hangouts made better

These super amazing poker playing cards will keep you hooked and will keep you away from all worries. It is an ideal choice for BBQ parties, birthday parties and so on. Playing cards is the finest way to connect with your friends and relive the childhood days. Forget about maintenance as these cards are made with PVC material. The plastic deck with a matte finish is perfect for poker nights. They are waterproof and very durable. Forget the paper pack which shrivels easily and loses its shape after just a few sessions.

Building memories together

This game will force you to be swift, prompt and efficient. You have to shout out words at a frenetic speed from the letters which are placed before you. However, you have to be wary, one wrong word and you will be ‘Flettered’. The rules are simple: in the first round you have to make a three letter word, in the second the word should be of four letters and it goes on. As it says, you have to think fast but act faster in order to win. This game is highly-recommended to play with kids as an after-school activity. It is an interesting way of introducing your kids to the world of words and letters. This will also help in improving their and your vocabulary.

Cook fast and win

In this addictive and fast-paced game, one has to collect necessary ingredients for cooking. The first one to complete 3 dishes wins. These fun action cards can turn the fortune in your favour. The great thing about the Little Master Chef card game is that there are no dishes to clean after the cooking is over. This is a pack of premium quality cards with a glossy finish. This card game is perfect for game nights, parties, picnics and vacations.