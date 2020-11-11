Best car seats for your baby

Best all-rounder

The seat is roomy, compact and lightweight. Comfortably padded, it reclines to multiple angles, which makes long drives easier to handle. Correctly install the seat, and it moves less than an inch when given a firm shake - an easy way to check for stability. Even when reclined completely, the seat fit well into the back of even small to midsize cars. The fabric cover feels plush, and here’s something to make any parent say Hallelujah! – it can be removed and cleaned easily. The side impact protection is well padded and has a wide, outward open-angle design. Get this one if you are looking for a robust all-rounder with a secure five-point harness and a quick-release button that is tight enough to avoid accidental opening by a child.

Best for long term use

The beautifully-designed, convertible infant car seat grows with your kid. You can go all the way from baby to booster or from 2kgs to as much as 54kgs. Not only that, but its compact design saves you plenty of space without compromising on safety. Great for smaller children, the two cup holders are a godsend as they give you a comfortable place to put your baby’s bottle or water cup while the removable seat cover makes it easy to clean in case of spills. Protectplus Engineered, the six reclining options keep your growing child comfortable while the steel-reinforced frame provides strength and durability. If you love travelling and love hitting the open road, buy this one without a second doubt.

Best for infant to 18kgs

When it comes to this seat, everything has been well thought off. From the 360-degree rotation that lets you easily remove your child to the patented Britax Römer Pivot Link Isofix System that diverts force downward and forward to keep your child safe - ease of use and safety seems to check all the right boxes. The five-point harness locks perfectly so that your kid stays comfortably in place through the bumpiest journeys. With the smart design, the baby seat takes minimal space in your car, giving you that extra room without skimping on safety. When you feel the need to protect your tiny tot during a drive, make no mistake, this is the best you can buy.

Best for those on a budget

Colourful and easy to install, this comfy seat will save you from the hassle of having a different seat for infancy and toddlerhood. The car seat easily supports your little child from age 0 to 5 |and right up to 18kgs. We think it provides the comfort every child deserves with three adjustable recline positions that make sure that your little one stays happy and comfy everywhere. Save time and effort with the 5-point, front-adjust harness that helps you get the baby in and out in one easy step. With a cushioned headrest and a removable, washable cover get this one if you’re looking for some real value for money and a hassle-free experience.