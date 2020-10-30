Best car seats for babies

Different recline positions

This 4-in-1 car seat gives you a longevity of up to 10 years. It's a convenient option because as your child grows up it transitions from a rear-facing seat to a front-facing one. It can accommodate a weight from 2k to 18kg. It has a quick and secure installation process and easy-read level indicator. The 6-position recline keeps your child comfortable. It has plush, comfortable inserts and 2 integrated cup holders for your child's comfort. The car seat covers are removable and washable. For a proper fit, the adjustable harness system and 10-position headrest lets you adjust them together. Buy this car seat for your baby if you need the most advanced features.

Can be easily cleaned

This is a car set ideal for a growing baby and can be used at least till he/she is 12 years of age. This one is a good choice for parents to meet the travelling safety needs of their child. The seat features a machine-washable seat cushion. The metal and plastic parts may be cleaned with mild soap and water. Its innovative design comes with padded wings for side impact protection and gives the most comfortable ride to your baby. It properly embraces the baby’s head, hips and legs and the wedge to ensure the optimal position of the child's spine. Buy this product for its unique side impact protection feature.

Ergonomically designed

This car seat is a comfortable nest that accompanies your baby on tours. It has been ergonomically designed to ensure your baby gets the best comfort that’s next only to the warmth of your lap. The car seat is suitable for a child up to the age of 4. The weight capacity is up to 25 kgs. The 5-point safety harness is designed to hold your baby securely around the shoulders and the waist. Extra soft cushioned body and integrated adjustable padded seats provide additional comfort to your baby. All of these features come for a very reasonable and budget-friendly price as well.

Hassle-free installation

This car seat is made with the highest quality of materials, providing complete safety and peace of mind to parents of little ones. The lightweight design with deep, softly padded side wings give a safe ride to your baby. The seat cushion has three Reclining Positions: two forward facing and one back facing It has hassle-free installation in both forward and backward positions. Getting a child in and out of the harness is easy and hassle-free. The product is available in two colour variants: red and blue. The brand is well-known for its range of baby products. All in all this is one of the best car seats for kids.