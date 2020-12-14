Best car floor mats to ensure your car remains clean

Plastic floor mat

Protect your vehicle’s interior with these black plastic floor mats. They are highly durable that are resistant to scuffing and provide three layers of deep protection. These mats give the interior of your vehicle a very luxurious look with these tailor made mats. It ias a easy installation and cleaning process due to its detachable curly make. If you are looking for floor mats for Maruti Suzuki Swift car, Carigiri 3D/4D Car Floor Foot Mats Compatible for Maruti Suzuki Swift is the one for you.

Suitable for all weathers

Protect your SUV with this premium quality five piece floor mat, that is suitable for all weathers. They are weather and stain resistant which ensures they will look new even after long term usage. The heavy duty ridges and divots used in the making helps to clean the mud and dust from your footwear while keeping it trapped in the mat. If you are looking for floor mats for SUV cars, Carigiri 3D/4D Car Floor Foot Mats Compatible for Maruti Suzuki Swift is your best buy.

2D car floor mat

This is ablack non woven carpet mat that is made of two layers, the upper layer is made from OEM grade polypropylene carpet that traps dirt and keeps your car clean and the bottom layer has anti skid backing which ensures that the mat does not slip while the car is on move. It is provided with a heel pad on the driver's side to protect the mat from sheo damage. If you are looking for a floor mat suitable for tata tigor, Elegant 2D Car Floor Mat is made for you.

3D design floor mat

A 3D design car floor mat made of high quality PVC material. They are made dustproof and waterproof to protect the car’s interiors from dust, mud and liquid splash. These car floor mats come with an anti skid plate to keep the mat secured at one place and a heel pad to protect wear and tear of the mat due to the continuous movement of the driver's feet. If you are looking for floor mats for Maruti Suzuki Ritz, Kingsway 3D / 4D Car Floor Mats for Maruti Suzuki Ritz is your best pick which is compatible for models from 2009 to 2015.