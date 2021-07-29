Windproof

One of the biggest challenges when you go camping is wind. You never know which direction it is going to come from and snuff out your flame. This small-sized stove is windproof. This is easy to carry as it is not heavy. So you can camp or hike with it. The trove is foldable, hence can fit into small spaces. Also, the burner is adjustable, whereby you can keep the flame high or low, which will help you save fuel. This is a very useful stove for camping.

Extra safe

This is a portable, single burner stove that will be a great companion during camping. It has a fuel cartridge with it. This doesn't need any additional effort apart from just lighting it. The stove is made of stainless steel, hence it is durable. Also, this product has a safety lock system that will prevent any accidents. This is overall a very safe and compact equipment.

Small-sized

This is a very small-sized compact stove with high combustion. This can hold cookware for one or two people. This is lightweight and easily portable. Since it can be folded, it is very easy to carry in your backpack. Just unfold it, ignite it and use it. It is that simple! Though it is small, it is pretty powerful. This is a great stove to carry when you are out camping solo or as a couple. It reduces the need to carry a large stove which means you can travel light, and even go out camping with all your stuff loaded on a bike.

Wood-burning stove

This is a unique stove as it uses wood as fuel. Usually, a wood-burner is large and needs to be assembled. But this one is a small, portable stove that uses wood. Wood is something that is easily available when you are camping, hence you do not have to worry about running out of fuel. If you are planning to camp for a longer duration, this would be the best thing to carry along. This is a great stove to carry when you are going camping in the woods for an extended period of time. It eliminates the need to carry fuel.