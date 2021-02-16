Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Well padded

The Cosmus Essen Anti-Theft Waterproof Light Green DSLR Camera Backpack weighs around 1.75 kgs and is well padded to ensure that both your camera as well as your lens stay protected and secure always. It also has a separate laptop compartment which allows you to keep a 15.6-Inch laptop as well as a separate iPad compartment and a detailed organizer section, making it ideal for a professional photographer. Thanks to its extra cushioning, you can literally store all your equipment without any worry of it getting damaged – ever!

Adjustable bag

The VTS Camera Backpack is waterproof and is made of 600D and 210D water-resistant and waterproof polyester nylon material. This ensures that your gear is protected from getting damaged and wet. You can easily store your DSLR, lens as well as flash and some extra personal gear. It also has dual flex buckles and the overall bag is quite spacious as well as adjustable along with proper padding, to ensure a well-customized fit and to also ensure that come what may, your camera, as well as all your equipment, stays well protected always.

Tough material

The Kamron Basic 150 Waterproof DSLR Backpack Camera Bag has a separate laptop compartment and it has enough space to fit in a camera body as well as lens of - 70-200mm, 24-70mm, 18-105mm, 50mm, 85mm, camera flash, battery, charger, memory cards as well as a 15.6-inch laptop. It is made up of toughened material which has the ability to resist wear and tear and each of the compartments has quality zippers which ensure that your camera, as well as your gear, stays well protected, at all times!

Ergonomic design

The Vanguard Vesta Aspire Series Camera Bags are available in the following variants – Vesta Aspire 15Z, Vesta Aspire 21, Vesta Aspire 25 and Vesta Aspire 41. You get them in the following colours as well – Navy Blue and Gray. These are compact shoulder bags which provide ergonomic access and a full opening away from the body to ensure easy gear extraction. Since it is well padded at all corners, there’s no chance of fumbling. It has light coloured interiors that allow you to locate things easily and it is also well organised with dedicated pockets to store all your essentials as well!