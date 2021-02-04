Best calligraphy pen sets

Great for cursive

The Definite sky gold calligraphy pen set is ideal for cursive writing calligraphy. It comes in a black body and includes a blue ink cartridge. The set comes with six different nib sizes to help you to write different calligraphy styles using one set! The dimensions of this product are – 20 x 19 x 0.7 centimeters. It has a cap closure system and a plain grip type. This can be a very good buy for a beginner calligrapher.

Good for lettering

The Worison dip pen set is ideal for those planning to use it for calligraphy, drawing, sketching, lettering as well as a professional art. It includes 5 nibs of the following measurements – 0.75mm, 1mm, 1.5mm, 2mm and 3mm. It is an ideal starter pack and comes with a plastic nib holder as well. Students, as well as adults, can use it for mapping as well as decorative designs too. This set can work as a good gift set too, for a friend who is planning on learning calligraphy!

Elegant Look

The Kabeer Art dip feather pen set is a quill ink dip pen that comes in the color pink and is ideal for those planning on learning calligraphy. It is made of natural feather and alloy, making it extremely elegant and antique to look at! You can easily write up to 20-30 letters with one single dip. It includes 5 nibs which will help you to write in different styles as well. The package includes – a feather dip pen with nib, 5 extra nibs, an ink bottle as well as a pen nib base.

For regional languages

The Artline Ergoline calligraphy pen comes in the color black and includes 3 readymade nibs, which are of the following sizes – 1.0mm, 2.0mm and 3.0mm. Since these tips come ready-made, you are free from the hassle of constantly changing them. The best part about this calligraphy pen set is that you can use it to not just write English but also Urdu as well as the Devanagari script. The pens have been made in Malaysia and are also quite budget-friendly, especially if you are a beginner!