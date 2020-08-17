Best buy pressure cookers under 2 litres

Cooks food faster

Nothing can beat the looks of this Hawkins Contura Hard Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker but these looks are just a cherry on the top. It is made of black hard anodized body which helps it to heat faster, a stainless steel lid and sturdy stay-cool handles. These cookers ensure absolute safety with a pressure locked safety seal that prevents the lid to open till there is pressure inside the cooker. The pressure regulator helps food to cook faster and saves fuel. It is durable, easy to clean and won’t burn a hole in your pocket. This is a very affordable cooker for single people and people on a budget.

Good aluminum body

Single people or newly-married people who live on their own should have the Sun-Kwik Easie Pressure Cooker on their must0buy list. This is the perfect pressure cooker that can cook for two people and doesn’t take up a lot of space in your kitchen. Sun-Kwik Easie offers a small pressure cooking without comprising in its quality. It is made of virgin and food grade material aluminium with a stainless steel pressure regulating device and a sturdy bakelite handle. It is ISI certified which ensures that it is safe for use.

Ergonomic handles for easier grip

Once the Prestige Aluminium Pressure Cooker is in your kitchen, it will be hard for you to stop talking about it. It has a capacity of 2 litres, and comes with ergonomic handles for comfortable grip. The handles are highly durable and capable enough to lift the weight of its body. It is made up of high quality virgin aluminium with a machine pressed thick aluminum base. These pressure cookers come with three safety levels to avoid any mishap in your kitchen. The safety valve makes cooking safe and time saving for you. Additionally it has a gasket release system and metallic safety plug to make it extremely safe for use. This is perfect for people who are living on their own for the first time and have little experience in the kitchen.

Cooks faster

The Saral Aluminium 1.5L Pressure Cooker is easy on your pocket and durable with a smooth metallic finish made of high grade aluminum silicon gasket and stainless steel fasteners. It will not only increase your cooking speed but also save fuel thereby reducing your household spend. It has a sturdy bakelite handle which minimizes the need for maintenance. The pressure release valve is made up of stainless steel and helps regulate the pressure level inside the cooker making it safe to use. It is the perfect option for people having a busy lifestyle.