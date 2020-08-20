Best butter and margarine to add flavour to meals

With good fats

Made from vegetable oils, this product contains unsaturated good fats. Margarine proves to be an excellent alternative to butter. When added with sugar mixes margarine mixes well and results in a well-risen dough. This makes it ideal for cakes and baking. Whip up cupcakes, plum cakes, muffins, brownies using this product without much hassle. It also has larger shelf life compared to others. The margarine contains palm oil, sesame oil and salt. It can be stored outside too and you need not always keep it inside the refrigerator. This is a good option for those who want to buy the right ingredient to make fluffy cakes.

Go the nutritious way

With its mild and delicate taste, this butter enhances the flavour of whatever food it is added to. Pure milk and exceptional handmade quality come together to make the nutritious and rich unsalted white butter. Abundance of protein, calcium and good fat makes it nutritious and keeps you full and satisfied for long. From sourdough bread to potatoes, its subtle notes enhance every creation. This one is meant for people who want a health alternative to add to their daily meals.

Everyday delight

Butter is a great emulsifying agent. Meaning if you’re making a sauce, a little butter goes a long way towards binding it and giving it a smooth consistency. This product is made from 80 percent fat, which makes for a low water content and therefore it is less likely to attract bacteria. This is a butter from a very popular dairy brand known for their quality products. If you are looking for butter that provides the best of taste, you must consider this one. It is a great choice for everyday use. Hit the buy button now.

No preservatives added

If you are looking for a dairy-free butter substitute, welcome to the wonders of vegan butter. This product is also keto friendly, helping you get more calories from protein and fat and less from carbohydrates. The unsalted nature of this butter lets the real, natural flavour of the food come through. It offers a nutty coconut flavour, pleasing your palate. At 180 days, it does have a longish shelf life. No harmful chemicals or preservatives have been added to this product to spike the taste or longevity. Neatly packaged, it is also easy to store. It is the ideal choice for those who are looking for a butter which is vegan in nature.