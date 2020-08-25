Best budget watches for women to look their stylish best

Made for small dial lovers

This analogue watch is ideal for women who prefer small dials. It looks best on the small wrist females who would not want to buy big bulky dialed watches. It is made of stainless steel and has been given a shiny and glossy silver finish with a white dial. The dial has an abstract art design on it with four clear crystals studded for the four major time numerals. AUREX Awesome Analogue Women's Watch has been equipped with a clip on closure.

A sporty look for everyday

A robustic designed analog watch that has been equipped with quartz movement. A tonneau shaped blue coloured dial made of stainless steel having red needles and white numerals printed on the dial which gets easily highlighted due to the dark background. It is an analogue watch with water resistivity up to 3 ATM. Sonata Analog Blue Dial Women's Watch is perfect for the females who prefer to wear a robustic designed sporty watch instead of the delicate ones. The strap is made of blue rubber with a buckle up locking system.

Metal watch bracelet

A beautiful rose gold watch with white dial making it stand out very easily. The round white dial has blue needles making it very easily visible from even long distances. It has clear crystals studded on the dial to display time numerals. The strap is like a bracelet ornamented by fixing clear crystals in the subtle heart shaped dia. Overall the colour combination looks very rich and elegant with the embellishments. If you are looking out for a watch that can suit any party or festive occasion, Addic Analogue Women's Watch is the one for you.

A very sophisticated and classic look

A quartz analog watch with round white dial made of brass window and strap of high quality stainless steel. The stainless-steel band is soft, comfortable, and durable with a hexagonal design, and lightweight to ensure a comfortable feel while you wear it.. IMPERIOUS - THE ROYAL WAY Analogue Women's Watch is equipped with a buckle closure to securely fasten it on your wrist. This simple yet luxurious and sophisticated looking wrist watch goes perfect for everyday office wear and can be effortlessly paired up with every formal outfit enabling you to easily spice it up.