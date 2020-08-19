Best budget sunglasses for men

All-time classic

These wayfarer glasses are among the most recognisable ones in the market.

This gloriously designed pair enhances your style and protects your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays. Polarized lenses have a special filter that blocks intense reflected light, reducing glare and discomfort. It is lightweight and comfortable to wear. These sunglasses are fabricated as per international design and quality standards. This shape is the most popular, thanks to classy subtle curves. This pair here is a clear choice if you want to buy a pair of wayfarers.

Go for a sport look

In classic black-coloured frames with a shiny black temple, these sunglasses are a top quality pick. The smoke grey lenses add to the overall appeal. It features a square design and has a sporty look. Team them with your favorite casuals like jeans and shirts or a pair of shorts and T-shirt for a casual day out. This product is an offering from a top fashion and lifestyle brand and ideal for those who want the assurance of best quality.

Comes in many colour options

These sunglasses are designed in a way that helps block the sun from all angles. Give your style statement another high with this pair of square shaped glasses. It is suitable for everyday use and goes well with casual dressing. It sports a metal frame and features reflective or smoke lenses. This product is available in a variety of different coloured lenses. From ice blue to red, the options are many.

There is a hard case with the product to protect the glasses and secure them from any harm. If you are looking for a lightweight pair in a vibrant colour, this should be your choice.

Enjoy the beach day

Look your smashing best in these ultra glamorous sunglasses, taking your style quotient several notches higher. They feature a golden frame and dark grey lenses. This pair will work well with all face types be it oval or square. Slip into your favourite shirt and denims, and rock these glares. The round-framed pair is perfect for a lazy day on the beach or while hanging out with friends. For those who seek style above anything else, these are the go-to sunglasses.